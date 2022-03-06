The Peacemaker Cast Reunited and Danielle Brooks Pranked Freddie Stroma

Peacemaker came to an end last month, and it’s clear the cast misses each other. Thankfully, HBO Max’s latest DC show has been renewed for a second season, but some of the cast couldn’t wait that long to get together. Director James Gunn took to Twitter today to share some photos from a lunch with Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Stroma’s wife, Chicago Med actor Johanna Braddy. According to the post, Brooks had a little fun with Stroma and the photos are priceless.

“Lunch yesterday with some #11thStreetKids – @thedanieb, @freddiestroma, @jennlholland, @JohannaEBraddy at Le Colonial in ATL. Great food, great times, even when Danielle lied & told the waiter it was Freddie’s birthday & the whole restaurant sang to him. #Peacemaker,” Gunn shared. You can check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1500510007430897665?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

“That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter after the second season was announced.

Stroma recently spoke to ComicBook.com, and broke down his approach to playing Vigilante.

“Basically, I realized pretty early on that this is a departure from the Adrian Chase that the DC world knows,” Stroma explained in our interview. “My brother’s actually given me fifty Vigilante comics. I’m on #12 right now, and I can’t draw any comparisons. This is a completely different character. So, I knew that research into Adrian is more out of respect for the character. As for the actual playing of the role, it’s what was on the page that James wrote. It’s a completely different character. So that’s kind of the direction I went in with that.”

The first season of Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.