New Fan Art Imagines The Rock as Black Adam

Fans are starting to get their first glimpses of the upcoming Shazam! from set photos revealing Zachary Levi’s costume to the official website and logo for the DC Films movie, but now new fan art is offering a glimpse of what Black Adam could look like if he were part of the film.

As posted to the DC Cinematic subreddit, new fan art by MessyPandas imagines Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the hero Shazam’s archenemy. The costume appears to be based off the costume Levi wears in the film as seen in recent set photos, as the two buttons clasping the cape on Black Adam have tigers on them just like what has been seen from the Shazam! set. However, even if it is based off the Shazam! costume it’s still a solid take on Black Adam as he and Shazam have similar looks even in comics, just with Black Adam’s suit notably being black and gold.

While it’s cool to see The Rock done up as Black Adam, he’s not expected to appear in Shazam! While Johnson is still attached to play Black Adam in his own film, the actor told ComicBook.com when discussing December’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle there’s a reason that the Shazam and Black Adam movies were split into two separate films — that two films allow the characters have plenty of space between one another.

“I think they’ve got a great plan over there with him and I wish those guys the best of luck,” Johnson said. “We had to split the idea because the obvious idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So, we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it.”

Split or no split, that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining what a face-off between Black Adam and Shazam would look like. A recent fan-made trailer pitted the two characters against one another, offering fans a look at what the epic battle might look like since it isn’t set to happen in the upcoming Shazam! movie.

As for what fans can expect from Shazam!, star Levi has described the film, particularly the central relationship between Shazam and Billy Batson, as being like Big meets Superman.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi told ET earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So, I think it’s all really gravy.”

