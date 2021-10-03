The Suicide Squad: Behind-the-Scenes Video Features New Look at the Epic Intro

The Suicide Squad is now available to buy on VOD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD later this month. Director James Gunn previously teased that the Blu-ray will feature “lots of cool extras,” but in the meantime, he’s sharing some neat behind-the-scenes content of his own. In a recent Instagram post, Gunn shared a new look at the moment from the beginning of the film that features some of Task Force X walking together in front of the American flag. Fans have seen many images from this day of the production, which featured Gunn strutting along with the actors. The director’s new video gives a closer look at the moment he joined in, and showcases the movie’s epic score.

“That one time I joined #TheSuicideSquad. BTW this is a good example of how John Murphy wrote pieces of the score before we shot & we played it on set to help with mood, rhythm & camera work,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the post below:

Pre-orders for The Suicide Squad in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD are available here at Best Buy. Inside that link, you’ll also find Best Buy’s 4K UHD SteelBook exclusive release. As for the special features that Gunn previously hyped up, you can find the full breakdown below:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Gag Reel

Gotta Love the Squad

The Way of The Gunn

It’s a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown

My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown

Harley’s Great Escape Scene Breakdown

The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown

Starro: It’s a Freakin Kaiju!

Bringing King Shark To Life

War Movie Retro Trailer

Horror Movie Retro Trailer

Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer

Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Optional English SDH, Latin Spanish, Parisian French, Castilian Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish, Teleugu, Hungarian, Tamil, Hindi, Italian, Greek, Romanian, Polish, Finnish, Danish, and Canadian French subtitles for the main feature

Recently, DC fans got new glimpses at the upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker, including the first look at some footage. In addition to John Cena in the titular role, the show will feature The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service in January.