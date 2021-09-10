The Suicide Squad 4K Blu-ray and SteelBook Pre-Orders, Special Features Unveiled

Recently, director James Gunn teased “lots of cool extras & deleted scenes & commentary” on the 4K UHD Blu-ray release of The Suicide Squad. He followed that up with a behind the scenes video of Harley Quinn. Now we have the complete breakdown of special features along with all of the pre-order details. Let’s get into it.

Pre-orders for The Suicide Squad in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD are available here at Best Buy. with a release date set for October 26th. Inside that link you’ll also find Best Buy’s obligatory 4K UHD SteelBook exclusive release. If you’re into SteelBooks, the bullet shell design is definitely worth the extra $5 in our opinion. As for the special features that James Gunn was hyped about, you can find the full breakdown in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Gag Reel

Gotta Love the Squad

The Way of The Gunn

It’s a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown

My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown

Harley’s Great Escape Scene Breakdown

The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown

Starro: It’s a Freakin Kaiju!

Bringing King Shark To Life

War Movie Retro Trailer

Horror Movie Retro Trailer

Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer

Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Optional English SDH, Latin Spanish, Parisian French, Castilian Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish, Teleugu, Hungarian, Tamil, Hindi, Italian, Greek, Romanian, Polish, Finnish, Danish, and Canadian French subtitles for the main feature

In honor of The Suicide Squad‘s departure from HBO Max, Gunn and some of the movie’s cast took part in a Twitter watch party last week, where they shared tons of information about the production. The director has been posting a bunch of behind-the-scenes content on social media lately, including fun photos and videos of John Cena (Peacemaker). Gunn and Cena recently wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max, and it was recently revealed that the series could be coming to the streaming service sooner than expected. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the film, and Gunn has teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

The Suicide Squad‘s cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi as Ratcatcher.

The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime this year.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.