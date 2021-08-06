The Suicide Squad: Behind-the-Scenes Photos Feature Idris Elba Behind the Camera

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally available to watch in theatres and on HBO Max and the film's cast and crew have been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content from the movie's production. Yesterday, director James Gunn shared a closer look at his brother Sean Gunn's cameo as Calender Man. Today, Gunn returned to Instagram to show some neat images of the "nano rig" they used on set to film scenes with Sebastian the Rat. The rig caught the eye of Idris Elba, who plays Bloodsport in the movie, and the photos feature him behind the camera.

"Behind-the-scenes at Belle Reve Prison on the day @idriselba wanted to try out the Nano rig to shoot a shot of Sebastian the rat on @itsdanielamelchior’s shoulder. The Nano rig was invented for #TheSuicideSquad by our friend Dave Freeth & was necessary for the intimate yet dynamic shooting style we needed. You might know Dave for creating the Stabileye, the rig that was used to much acclaim on 1917 & was first used on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2," Gunn shared. You can check out the images below:

Hilariously, the official account for the Peacemaker spin-off series commented on the post, "Hope he has better aim than Bloodsport does."

Elba recently had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and talked about his role in the film, including the fact that Bloodsport ended up in jail for shooting Superman. Unsurprisingly, Elba would like to make a prequel that features the showdown between him and the Man of Steel.

"It wouldn't be next, it would be what came before," Elba replied when asked what he would like to do next with DC. "I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive."

"I didn't know what character I was playing, but I knew the type of character and I knew the position he played within the storyline," Elba explained. "So that's all I needed to understand, and I signed on. But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman (laughs), and that's why he's in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.