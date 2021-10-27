The Suicide Squad: Cool Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Props Master Creating King Shark Footprints

The Suicide Squad is officially available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and dvd. The film’s director, James Gunn, previously teased the home release will feature “lots of cool extras,” but that hasn’t stopped him from sharing some cool extras of his own. Gunn frequently posts behind-the-scenes videos from the movie’s set and recently shared an awesome look at some of the little details created by the art department for Peacemaker’s (John Cena) jail cell. In Gunn’s latest post, he showed a neat video of the movie’s prop master creating some footprints for King Shark, the character played on-set by Steve Agee and voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

“Our props master Drew Petrotta trying out some King-Shark-footprint makers in the streets of Panama City, Panama on the set of #TheSuicideSquad. We ended up adding more contour to the bottoms of the feet. The scene we used them for can be seen in the deleted scenes on the Blu-Ray, available now,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the video beow:

Back when The Suicide Squad was filming, ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis paid a visit to the set and spoke with Agee and his co-star, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), about Agee’s work as King Shark.

“I’m doing what Sean Gunn did for Rocket, is doing the motion capture,” Agee explained. “But it’s really easy. I come in and we run the scene with me and my weird suit and headpiece, and then I get to go sit down, and they keep redoing the same where they’re going to digitally put-“

Dastmalchian chimed in, “We always do it once with, once without, once with, once without. And if you guys are followed, and I’m sure all of you know and are familiar with how much Sean has brought to the Rocket character, what’s really fun is … Because Steve is a great actor all across the board, but he’s also just a brilliant comedian and improviser, so what’s fun is when we’re shooting … I’ll allow it. I put a pillow here. It was a very early casting decision because he knew that-“

“I was tall,” Agee added. “He needed somebody tall. Like, literally needed somebody tall.”

“He needed someone tall. But to have somebody there to … Because that character is such an important part of things that are going to be happening with this plot,” Dastmalchian replied. “And so it’s been really fun. And that’s another thing for me personally. The stakes involved in this are really high because of the property, the comic book, et cetera. But I do feel every day, like I’m going to work like we’re back at my house because Steve is a part of our family. It’s just weird that we’re now getting to be a part of a movie together because we hang out almost every day back in LA and in our real lives. And my kids, he’s like an uncle to them. And so that’s really fun.”

The Suicide Squad is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and dvd.