The Suicide Squad Director Explains Why It’s the Most Fun He’s Had Making a Movie

James Gunn has made a reputation for himself as being a very accessible filmmaker in recent years. Ever since his first forray into Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy, fans know that they can approach Gunn on his social media platforms to pose questions and get advice from the prolific director. While working on his new film The Suicide Squad, Gunn opened himself up to more questions on his Instagram profile with one fan asking what has made production on his new film so fun, something that Gunn has said numerous times before about his time working on the movie.

“Mostly I’ve just grown as a person,” Gunn said. “I’m allowing myself to enjoy the movie making process for the first time ever. But also I have the greatest crew I’ve ever had – all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, @simonlikes (Simon Hatt), Chuck Roven). I love my screenplay & I’ve changed up my style of shooting on this one so it’s more fun and visceral. ETC!”

Precious little is known about the film but earlier this year, Gunn’s brother — and The Suicide Squad actor — Sean Gunn told us the script was very impressive. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” the younger Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

On top of that, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Cast members returning from the original Suicide Squad movie include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). Newcomers to the franchise include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, and John Cena amongst others.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

