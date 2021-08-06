The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn and Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Discuss Shooting for IMAX

✖

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max until September 5th. Previously, director James Gunn explained that you don't need to see the 2016 Suicide Squad in order to understand his new take on Task Force X. The first film was helmed by David Ayer, who has been very open about wanting Warner Bros. to release his version of the film, similar to HBO Max's recent release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Despite Ayer's displeasure with the final cut of Suicide Squad, the director has been extremely supportive of Gunn's follow-up. In fact, the two directors often have public chats on Twitter, and their most recent was about how Gunn filmed The Suicide Squad for IMAX.

"Have to ask this - What was I like shooting IMAX? I’ve test but never used. Cameras are beasts," Ayer asked Gunn. "I loved it. It’s more expensive because a greater amount of area for VFX costs, but for a movie with a tower at the center of it I love the height," Gunn replied. You can check out their interaction below:

"I put my life into Suicide Squad,” Ayer recently wrote in an open letter. "I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director's cut – it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it."

Warner Bros. has previously shot down the idea of releasing the Ayer Cut, with studio exec Ann Sarnoff saying that they would "not be developing" the director's version of the film.

As for the new The Suicide Squad, the movie has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 82% audience score. The film might be having a successful run on HBO Max, but it will be leaving the streaming service on September 5th. In honor of its departure, Gunn will be joining the cast for a Twitter watch party on Monday.

