The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Harley Quinn Slogans That Didn't Make the Cut

It's finally almost time for the release of The Suicide Squad, which is officially hitting theatres and HBO Max on Friday. The James Gunn movie is set to feature a star-studded cast, including a few returning actors from the 2016 Suicide Squad. One such person is Margot Robbie, who will be reprising the role of Harley Quinn, which she also portrayed last year in Birds of Prey. While promoting The Suicide Squad, Gunn has told some great stories about Robbie on set and teased her big action scene. In the director's latest Twitter post, he shared a look at Harley Quinn's jacket and some slogans that didn't make the cut of the film.

"For #HarleyQuinn’s jacket in #TheSuicideSquad I came up with a huge list of slogans she could have on the back & narrowed it down to these 3, all of which we tried out on actual jackets. I had a hard time deciding between the first two but, in the end, #LiveFastDieClown it was," Gunn wrote. You can take a look at the jacket(s) below:

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

In addition to Robbie, The Suicide Squad will star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.