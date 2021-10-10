The Suicide Squad Fan Just Created an Amazing Starro Face-Sucking Mask

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was released in theaters back in August, and it is now available to buy on VOD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD later this month. The new DC movie has inspired some pretty awesome cosplay. We have seen everything from epic Polka-Dot man costumes to terrifying Weasel outfits, and even some adorable images of animals dressed as Task Force X members. A new post from cosplayer and prop-maker Jose Madera features one of the coolest fan-made looks yet. He created a Starro mask that looks like it was plucked right from the film.

“Project starfish is finished. It was fun while it lasted 😍. Happy with the outcome 😎 – also I was heavily inspired by @mpgautheron videos 🙏🏻 Sculpted in @monster_clay, Molded and casted in @smoothon rebound 25 silicone and smoothcast 300 urethane plastic. Painted with @plaidcrafts apple barrel acrylic paints, some of them mixed with @liquitexofficial airbrush medium and sprayed thru the airbrush @iwata_airbrush neo. Sealed with @liquitexofficial gloss medium varnish. Acrylic sphere is a Christmas ornament from @hobbylobby,” Madera explained. “Hope yall like it.” You can check out the finished product below and view more of the process on Madera’s Instagram page here.

“Well I just, I wanted a major DC villain that is a major DC villain that people wouldn’t expect to be in a movie,” Gunn previously said of Starro during a press event attended by ComicBook. “And I’ve always loved Starro. I mean, as a kid, I found Starro completely terrifying. The idea of this giant starfish with one big guy that shoots these things out of him that take over people’s brains, like those old pictures with Superman with him on his face. Always scared the shit out of me. So, it was about taking something that was completely, mind you, ridiculous, that looks, putting him in a setting that is the gritty streets of Cologne, Panama, and then allowing him to do his scary business, but he’s also completely outrageous. And so, that mix of things appealed to my aesthetic.”

Recently, DC fans got new glimpses at the upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker, including the first look at some footage. In addition to John Cena in the titular role, the show will feature The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service in January.