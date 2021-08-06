The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Confirms Taika Waititi Is Not Voicing Starro

✖

The first official trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was released yesterday and it offered up a closer look at the movie's awesome cast of characters. The trailer also confirmed that the movie will feature an incredibly fun villain: Starro, the evil alien who looks like a starfish. There's still no word on who is voicing the character, but many have assumed it would be Taika Waititi. The man best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok is a part of the star-studded cast, but he's the only person without a confirmed role. For a while, many thought he was voicing King Shark, but it was revealed yesterday that King Shark is being played by Sylvester Stallone. That left folks wondering if Waititi is Starro, but Gunn shut that rumor down yesterday.

"Is Taika voicing Starro?," @JoshThomas1994 asked. "No," Gunn replied. The director didn't provide any more information, so Waititi's role is still a mystery, but at least we finally know for sure the New Zealander isn't playing King Shark or Starro. You can check out Gunn's response tweet below:

No. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

During DC FanDome last year, Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) teased that The Suicide Squad is unlike anything fans have seen from the DCEU so far.

"I don't want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it's probably about halfway through. There's an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I've ever shot onscreen," Robbie explained during DC FanDome. "And we shot it in like four days and I remember looking at the schedule and being like 'Oh my god, we're not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.' And we did it, but it was hard, and I was beat up by the end of it, like really beat up. But James was actually just texting me before and he said that scene looks amazing. That whole sequence apparently looks really cool, so when you see the movie, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about."



The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th