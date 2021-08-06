The Suicide Squad: New Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows a Different Look at Polka-Dot Man, The Thinker, and Ratcatcher 2

✖

The Suicide Squad has been out for a couple of weeks now, but the movie's cast and crew are still delighting us with some behind-the-scenes content. James Gunn has been especially active on social media lately, sharing a closer look at his brother Seans Gunn's cameo as Calender Man and some cool shots of Idris Elba (Bloodsport) working behind the camera. Gunn's latest post is a sweet photo that features Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) having a chat.

"Daniela, David & Peter having a chat between setups at La Gatita Amable," Gunn shared. "Peter was telling the most shocking secret ever! 🙊🙉🙈," Melchoir teased in the comments. "🐀🔴🔵," Dastmalchian added. You can check out the photo below:

"The character is definitely done justice," Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) previously teased when talking about Capaldi's The Thinker. "He’s such an exceptional actor and he's such a lovely guy ... It’s funny, it's a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don't want to give away anything, so I won’t tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role."

"She’s the heart of the film in so many ways," Gunn shared with The Los Angeles Times when talking about Ratcatcher 2. "She’s not a killer. She’s not a murderer. She’s in prison for doing something stupid with rats, that probably any of us would do, if we had a rat and a [special] wand and were incredibly poor."

"Polka-Dot Man is great," Gunn also told Total Film. "I went and looked online, 'Who’s the dumbest DC character of all time?' and it was Polka-Dot Man. We’ve turned that character who’s a sad, pathetic character into a character who’s depressed because people think he’s stupid. He has a very tragic story that you learn about throughout the film – to be able to add depth to characters who are thought of as the silliest is a fun thing for me to do."

In addition to the aforementioned stars, The Suicide Squad features Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.