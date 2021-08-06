The Suicide Squad Star Margot Robbie Has a Creepy Memory of John Cena

✖

The Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie had a pretty wild story about her friend John Cena. James Gunn appeared with his two stars to promote the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the show, the Harley Quinn star said that she used to sleep in a room with a life-size poster of John Cena. But, if you let her explain, it's because the man she was dating loved the WWE Superstar. It’s not uncommon to meet a superfan and see all the various merchandise they have in their house. Well, Robbie’s boyfriend had one of those giant cardboard cutouts in his room. That means that she and the Peacemaker star were roommates in a bizarre way. Cena reacts to all of this with a certain level of surprise, and he’s super amused that she didn’t know what to do. Eventually, Robbie told her co-star, but of course, the former WWE Champion has seen some pretty strange things in his career.

“I was with a man who was obsessed with John Cena,” she began. “So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday. He had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So, I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena… in the room! Sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and [gasp], ‘Oh it’s just John Cena, it’s okay.’ I remember thinking like, now that I’m going to be working with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird?I thought I’m just going to keep that to myself, that would be a weird way to start out a working relationship and friendship. Then, five seconds later I was like, ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.’ But, now I know there’s very little to weird out this guy.”

In another conversation with Comicbook.com at a press event, James Gunn talked about the team’s efforts to define Harley Quinn for The Suicide Squad.

"But to me, Paul Dini's original take on Harley is fantastic, and she's been an incredibly well-written character in the animated movies and the comics," Gunn said. "And so, it was about being true to who she innately is as a character. She, to me, belongs on the wall besides Spider-Man and Superman and Wonder Woman and Captain America. She's one of those characters that sings and has a personality”.

“And so, it was about being able to fully translate that to a motion picture. And also see her grow and make what, for her, are healthy choices, which to a normal person, some of her choices in the movie may seem absolutely insane, but for her, they're growth,” he continued. “Coming from a very, very, very toxic relationship and wanting to put an end to those types of things for herself. So I think that's really what it was, just trying to give her the full life of the chaotic trickster on screen and letting her be every inch Harley Quinn that the world deserves."

