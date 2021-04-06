The Suicide Squad: John Cena Reveals Peacemaker's House

✖

Oh f#ck, it's Peacemaker's house! In a new video released to YouTube, WWE legend and The Suicide Squad star John Cena appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, sporting his Peacemaker costume and talking about The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and his TBS series Wipeout. During the course of it, Colbert suddenly realized there was something funny about Cena's surroundings: it's a set. That's right, Cena is reporting to Colbert live from the set of Peacemaker, the upcoming HBO Max spinoff from The Suicide Squad. He admitted as much with a tongue-in-cheek comparison to Wayne Manor (of course).

Peacemaker will star Cena as the titular character, a pacifist vigilante who will stop at nothing to promote his cause of peace. In addition to Agee, the series will star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

"This is Peacemaker's house," Cena confirmed. "You know how Bruce Wayne has that huge mansion and the Batcave? I'm in a...it's a single-wide. It's tasteful. It's tastefully done."

You can see the video below.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the series was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena said. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Are you excited to see John Cena's take on Peacemaker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.