The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Explains Why the Two Trailers Are So Different

The past week has been pretty great for The Suicide Squad fans, after the first full trailer and a slew of new posters were released last Friday. To add to the fun, a second trailer made its debut in theatrical showings of Godzilla vs. Kong earlier this week, before being released online on Thursday. Those who have already gotten to watch both trailers have definitely been intrigued by how wildly different they are, as opposed to just being R-rated "red band" and PG-13 "green band" versions of the same trailer. On Thursday, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn took to Twitter to explain that decision, revealing that it "bugs" him when films release similar versions of the same trailer, and that he wanted the experience of watching both to focus "on different aspects of [the] film."

I was firm in not wanting to make two trailers exactly the same. That bugs me when they do that. If we're going to ask fans to watch TWO, let's give them a reason to do so, focusing on different aspects of our film. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/PUM8vfpwG9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

That creative decision is definitely already beginning to pay off, as fans have gotten to get two unique looks at the film's vibe, most of which consists of completely different scenes and footage. With months still to go until The Suicide Squad's August debut, it will be interesting to see what future teasers and potential trailers also reveal.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

What do you think of Gunn's reasoning behind The Suicide Squad trailers being so different? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.