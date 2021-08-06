The Suicide Squad Theatrical Trailer Officially Released Online

✖

The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn has released the new green band trailer now playing before showings of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters. In the PG-13-friendly trailer with opening narration by big-brained bad guy the Thinker (Peter Capaldi), DC Extended Universe newcomers like Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and T.D.K (Nathan Fillion) show off their respectively colorful and creepy powers while returning Suicide Squad stars Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) suit up for another suicide mission under Task Force X shot-caller Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

Also back in action is Suicide Squad's Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), part of a ragtag crew of rogues that includes Savant (Michael Rooker), Javelin (Flula Borg), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). Making up the A-team with Quinn and Flag are the high-tech assassin Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the peace-keeping Peacemaker (John Cena), and the man-eating King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone).

Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6! pic.twitter.com/FwbtANOXEX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

Inspired by the DC comics from John Ostrander and the Robert Aldrich-directed 1967 film The Dirty Dozen, Gunn's first film in the DC universe is "a gritty, 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn's characters and comedy," producer Peter Safran said during DC FanDome over the summer.

The R-rated ensemble is "quite graphic," according to Cena, whose gun-toting vigilante will return in the Peacemaker spin-off series coming to HBO Max in 2022. "The Suicide Squad is gonna make you sh-t your pants, so bring a change of pants," Cena teased during Brazil's CCXP in December. "Because you're not ready."

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad releases August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.