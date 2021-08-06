The Suicide Squad: Peter Capaldi Reveals His Introduction to the Thinker

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally being released tomorrow night, and DC fans are eager to see the movie's huge cast of characters in action. One big star who will be making their franchise debut is Peter Capaldi who is playing The Thinker. In honor of the movie's release, the former Doctor Who star recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and revealed he didn't know much about his character before getting the script from James Gunn.

"My introduction was the script. I just read the script. James asked me to do it and then sent me the script, and I thought the script was great. And that's really where I took it from. I dug into some of the comics, which is an archeological dig to have a look at his various in comics. It was quite difficult to pin down exactly who he was because he changes so much. And also, he seems to be quite old and then he disappears, and then he comes back again. And I thought it was quite confusing. I thought I'd be better just to cleave to the script. Stick with the script and try and conjure up that Thinker, as opposed to making a connection with the comics," Capaldi shared.

"The first thing when you go on the Internet and call him up, you get a little drawing of him in the orange jumpsuit, which kind of is iconic for him and did, I think, influence James and our Thinker. But yeah, no, I just tried to do what the script tells me to do. It's quite tricky. I mean, James is brilliant, I think, but it's a very heightened sort of world that you have to try and exist in and be funny and scary at the same time," he added.

In addition to Capaldi, The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi.

"The character is definitely done justice," Robbie previously teased when talking about Capaldi's The Thinker. "He’s such an exceptional actor and he's such a lovely guy ... It’s funny, it's a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don't want to give away anything, so I won’t tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.