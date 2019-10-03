The Suicide Squad: First Look at Peter Capaldi on Set

It probably came as no surprise when certain names became associated with James Gunn‘s upcoming DC team-up, The Suicide Squad. Many of the filmmaker’s usual suspects joined the cast, like Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland, along with some other names that matched the outrageous tone Gunn is clearly going for with this film, such as John Cena or Taika Waititi. Howeever, the one casting decision for this Suicide Squad reboot/sequel that probably took a bunch of fans by surprise was the addition of former Doctor Who and lovable fan hero Peter Capaldi.

There’s been no word yet what DC role Capaldi will play in the film, but it has required him to cut off his beloved locks. As the actor noted earlier this year, his new role needs him to have a completely bald head because of prosthetics and makeup, giving him a very different look than fans are used to. Capaldi was spotted for the first time with his new bald style on the set of The Suicide Squad this week, thanks to an Instagram photo from co-star Mayling Ng.

Late Wednesday night, Ng posted a photo of herself and Capaldi on set to her Instagram account. Neither of them are in costumes in the pic, but they look more than ready to get working. In the caption, Ng simply refers to Capaldi as “The Doctor.”

No matter what roles he takes on, Capaldi will always be remembered by most as the Doctor, thanks to his multi-year stint playing the titular role on Doctor Who. He took over for Matt Smith to become the 12th Doctor in the series, appearing in a total of 40 episodes. He passed the baton on to Jodie Whittaker in 2018, making her the first woman to take on the mantle of the Doctor, the 13th iteration of the character overall.

In addition to his role on Doctor Who, you may recognize Capaldi for his role as Mr. Curry in the critically acclaimed Paddington films.

At this point, none of the new roles in The Suicide Squad have been confirmed, including Capaldi’s. Returning actors Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney will reprise the roles they played in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, but everything else remains a mystery.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.