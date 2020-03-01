The Suicide Squad Director Confirms Rough Cut of Movie Is Already Done

Earlier this week, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad wrapped principal photography. Now, Gunn says he has a rough cut of nearly the entire movie done. In the comments section of a post-filming tribute post on Instagram, the filmmaker revealed he and his team edited heavily during the filming process, meaning rough cut of the film has already materialized ahead of some hefty lifting during post-production.

“I can’t wait to show you [The Suicide Squad,]” Gunn tells a fan in his Instagram comments. “Even though we’ve done a rough cut of almost the entire film (I spend a lot of time editing during production), I have to wait two weeks for the editors’ assembly. I don’t know what to do with myself.”

Warner Brothers isn’t in a massive rush to push post-production along. After all, the movie doesn’t hit theaters for another 16 months, likely adding to the stress Gunn will endure these next few weeks. Luckily for fans around the world, that likely means the fan-favorite director will have some time for his signature fan Q&A sessions through Instagram.

Details about the film are largely being kept under wraps, especially considering the film’s massive ensemble cast. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney are returning to reprise their roles from David Ayers’ Suicide Squad while new additions include Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, Sean Gunn, Daniela Melchoir, and more.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena previously said of the flick. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021 while Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) actively continues its theatrical release.

