New Reign of the Superman Adaptation Confirms Big Lex Luthor Change for Season 3

My Adventures with Superman is coming back to Adult Swim later this June with Season 3 of the series, and its is also making a big change to Lex Luthor. My Adventures with Superman kicked off its debut season a few years ago with a whole new take on classic DC Comics icons. Revealing a new version of Clark Kent who is really just getting started in his Superman career, fans have also gotten to see new version of Superman’s rogues gallery as well.

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is going to be shaking up things way more with a new adaptation of the Reign of the Superman arc, and it means we’re going to see new versions of iconic characters like Cyborg Superman. But in a new poster for the next season, My Adventures with Superman has also revealed it’s going to be making a long awaited change to its version of Lex Luthor as well. After two seasons building him up, Lex is finally going bald.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 to Finally Make Lex Luthor Bald

Courtesy of Adult Swim / DC Studios

My Adventures with Superman has had a very unique take on Lex Luthor so far. Much like how Clark is just starting out with the Daily Planet and balancing his life as Superman, Lex (who referred to himself as “Alex” in the first two seasons) has been trying to work his way up in the corporate military industry. He had been working closely under Amanda Waller, and then expanded that with bolder moves in the second season to get more attention to his experiments and projects. But he’ll continue to evolve into the main villain we all know him as in other DC Comics releases.

This evolution seems to also come with the loss of his hair in the third season, and that will likely come as a full crowning of Lex Luthor as the major villain he’ll likely continue to be going forward. He won’t be the main threat fans will see in this new season, but likely might be behind the development of a new Cyborg Superman in the upcoming third season as well. Not to mention a potential new take on Superboy as seen in the promotional materials so far.

When Does My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will be premiering with Adult Swim on Saturday, June 13th at midnight ET/PT as part of the Toonami programming block, and will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. Jack Quaid as Clark Kent/Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen are returning as the main trio for the new season alongside an also returning Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. A major new addition has been revealed too as Darren Criss is joining the series as Superboy.

The Reign of the Superman arc famous comes after the Death of Superman, and introduced four new characters who were hoping to take the former hero’s place. But in this new version of the story where Superman is not only very much alive, but fully aware of concepts like time travel, the multiverse and more, there are all sorts of potential twists that could happen here.

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