The Suicide Squad Projected for Huge Opening Weekend

Thanks to the ongoing pandemic (which has seen a new spike in cases), HBO Max's day-and-date streaming plan, and a hard-R rating, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad won't make as much money as the first Suicide Squad movie from 2016. No matter how good the new film is, that kind of hit in this particular moment is an impossibility. But that doesn't mean The Suicide Squad isn't gearing up for a successful opening weekend. All things considered, the outlook for the new DC movie is pretty bright.

According to Deadline, The Suicide Squad is looking to open with $70 million around the globe this weekend, with $30 million of that coming from the roughly 4,000 theaters where it's playing here in the United States. Those aren't great numbers in a pre-pandemic world, but given the circumstances, The Suicide Squad is preparing for an impressive debut.

A Quiet Place Part II opened to $57 million earlier this year, but that film is rated PG-13 and wasn't streaming for free on the same day as its theatrical release. With the theatrical situation uncertain heading into 2021, Warner Bros. made the decision to release all of its new films this year on HBO Max alongside their big screen bows. Space Jam: A New Legacy, a family-oriented sequel aimed at a wider audience, was able to bring in $31 million in the US in its opening weekend, despite the day-and-date circumstances. Both Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat found theatrical success as well.

The Suicide Squad has quite a lot going for it. The previous movie was largely panned by critics, but it still found a way to make over $746 million at the global box office. Pairing that success with the heaps upon heaps of critical adoration being poured on Gunn's new film, it shouldn't be surprising to see The Suicide Squad winning the weekend.

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, and she's joined by Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

