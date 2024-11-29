The Traitor in Justice League Unlimited Is Going to Break Your Heart

Justice League Unlimited is the one book that every DC fan has looked forward to since DC All-In was announced. The first issue is chock full of amazing, as writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora knocked it out of the park, giving readers multiple hooks for future stories. The first issue builds excitement from the word go, showing off the way the new Justice League operates, while also introducing readers to the team’s newest member – Air Wave II, who played a pretty big role in helping defeat Amanda Waller in Absolute Power. Air Wave has been a background character for ages – before recently, he was usually found in Justice Society comics – so this is his big break.

This new era of the Justice League is taking a page from the old Justice League Unlimited cartoon, so readers are sure to see a lot of characters coming and going from the League. However, Air Wave seemed special; the issue made sure to concentrate on him and even allowed him to narrate. Air Wave looked to be the breakout character of Justice League Unlimited – he even helped make the issue’s most important save – but the last page revealed that Air Wave was a hero with a secret: he was an enemy of the League, working with mysterious foes who want to use him to destroy the universe’s most powerful heroes.

Air Wave Is A Legacy Hero With An Impeccable Pedigree

The original Air Wave first appeared in 1942 Detective Comics #60. In his civilian life, he was a law clerk named Larry Jordan. Jordan used technology to generate his radio-based abilities, battling everyone from street toughs to Nazis. He was a member of the All-Star Squadron, the group made up of the original JSA and various Golden Age superheroes and was killed after his retirement. Larry had a son, Harold, who was born with radio-based powers. Harold was sometimes called Hal, giving him the same name as his second cousin, Green Lantern Hal Jordan. Because of his father’s place with the All-Star Squadron, Air Wave II was usually associated with the Justice Society. Before Absolute Power, he was captured by the Childminder, who had taken hostage the Lost Children, forgotten sidekicks and children of Golden Age superheroes. His age was reduced from being held on the island and he was eventually rescued by Stargirl along with the rest of the Lost Children.

During Absolute Power, the newly young Air Wave would be one of the heroes hiding out in the Fortress Solitude. His radio powers allowed him to broadcast despite Waller and the Department of Sovereignty controlling the airwaves, something that Nightwing and Mister Terrific used to their advantage. Air Wave broadcast Waller admitting to the worst of her crimes, turning the nation against her and getting them to trust the heroes again. This was easily the biggest moment of Air Wave’s superheroic career, and it’s what led him to being noticed by the League and given a place on the team. He next proved himself worthy of that place in his first mission with the team. The League was defending a town in South Africa from new enemy Inferno when Star Sapphire needed help finding a wounded man’s wife so that she could use their love to heal him. Air Wave made it possible, using everyone’s cell phones to find the woman. Between this and Absolute Power, Air Wave was finally showing that he could be a great hero if given the chance. Air Wave getting a chance at the big table is well-earned, which is what makes the reveal of his betrayal so heartbreaking.

Air Wave’s Betrayal Is Going To Hit The League Hard

Justice League Unlimited kicked off a new era for the superhero community. They had survived Waller’s challenge and were stronger than ever, united in their purpose of saving the world. Air Wave had helped make all of that possible. Without him, the public never would have learned Waller’s true reasons behind her attack on the superheroes, and they’d still hate and distrust their protectors. Air Wave was able to succeed where no one else could and this made him a shoo-in for League membership. His helping Star Sapphire save that man’s life was just icing on the cake, showing the caliber of person he was.

That’s what made Air Wave’s revelation hit so hard and it’s why it’s so heartbreaking. Air Wave had finally broken through, becoming something more than a Z-list JSA ally, and that made him the perfect choice to be the reader’s insert character in Justice League Unlimited. He was the low-level hero invited to the big dance after coming through the clutch. Knowing that he’s there to destroy the Justice League is a blow in more ways than one. Hopefully, Air Wave will be able to sidestep the terrible destiny served up for him and come through one more time to save the day. He’s already defied the odds recently, so figuring out a way from under whoever wants him to kill the League isn’t out of the realm of possibility.