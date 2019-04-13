“Titans’: Here’s What Iain Glen Could Look Like as Batman

In case you haven’t heard, we’re about to get another live-action Batman later this year, this time over on the DC Universe streaming service. On Thursday, it was announced that Bruce Wayne would indeed play a significant role in the second season of Titans. Not only is Batman arriving on the gritty team-up series, but he’s being played by fan-favorite actor Iain Glen, best known for his turn as Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones.

It didn’t take long after the announcement for fans of the Caped Crusader to start speculating about his character, and wondering what he would look like if given the chance to wear the suit in the series. Digital artist J. Hammond quickly put together an image of Glen in the Batsuit, showing off an older, more grizzled version of the Dark Knight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out:

As we can see with this art piece, Glen would make a great Batman, especially if Titans is going for a Dark Knight Returns type of character. Unfortunately, we might not actually see Glen in the full costume on the show.

While Glen has taken on the role of Bruce Wayne, it’s unclear whether he will be fighting crime as Batman. Judging by the description of the character, which you can find below, it seems as though this version of Bruce has stepped away from the mantle, allowing Robin to do a lot of the heavy lifting while he takes a more white collar approach to justice.

“After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime,” the description reads. “Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.”

What do you think of the new Batman casting? Are you looking forward to the second season of Titans? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!