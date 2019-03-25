‘Titans’ Casts Ravager Ahead of Season 2

Deathstroke is coming to Titans in the second season of the DC Universe original series, and it looks like he’s bringing his whole family with him. With the second season getting ready to begin production, the Titans casting department has been working overtime putting together the on-screen Wilson family. After both Slade and Joseph Wilson were added to the show’s roster in the last week or so, it’s now Rose’s turn, and it looks like DC Universe has made its choice.

According to Deadline, Disney Channel actress Chelsea T. Zhang has been cast as Deathstroke‘s daughter Rose Wilson, also known as The Ravager, for a series regular role in Titans Season 2. To this point, Zhang is best known for her work as Brittney on Disney’s Andi Mack series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the casting announcement, DC Universe also unveiled the description for Rose Wilson on the show, which teases a relationship with the Titans, and a mission to take down Deathstroke.

“Daughter of the deadly assassin, Deathstroke, Rose Wilson was forced to undergo the same procedure that granted her father nearly superhuman abilities, becoming a weapon known as Ravager. Ever resentful, she seeks out the Titans not only for their protection but to get back at her father. Knowing how dangerous it is to be the offspring of their deadliest foe, the Titans take her in but that doesn’t necessarily mean they trust her.”

The series added TV veteran Esai Morales to play Deathstroke earlier this month, confirming that the arch-nemesis of the Titans would indeed appear in the second season. Six days later, the series cast Chella Man as Deathstroke’s son, Joseph Wilson, also known as Jericho.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Titans? What do you think of the casting decisions so far? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!