‘Titans’: Jason Todd Arrives in New Episode Photos

Last week, the eccentric members of the Doom Patrol made their debut on DC’s Titans. This week, the show is preparing to introduce another popular character from DC Comics lore: Jason Todd.

For those who aren’t familiar, Jason Todd was one of the few characters to serve as Robin alongside Batman. Unlike the other versions however, Jason was killed bin battle, and later resurrected as The Red Hood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Jason Todd on Titans is being played by Curran Walters, and he will still be donning the Robin suit when he arrives. Dick Grayson left Batman due to some irreconcilable differences, causing Bruce to go out and find a replacement. As we will see on the show, Dick feels as though Batman is controlling and brainwashing his protege. Jason, however, doesn’t see it that way, causing a rift between him and Dick.

On Wednesday, DC Universe released a new batch of photos from Friday’s episode of Titans, three of which show Walters making his debut on the show. Many of the other images feature the entire Titans lineup together after their paths finally crossed at the end of last week’s episode.

You can check out all of the new Titans photos below!

Jason Todd

Robin v. Robin

Jason Todd pt. 2

The Messenger

“Where’s Rachel?!”

Robin in Action

Pizza Party

Bye.

Together

Together Again

Robin

Nuclear Face-off