DC Comics Fans React To Live-Action ‘Titans’ Trailer

The first Titans trailer is here and DC fans have some strong thoughts about the upcoming DC […]

By

The first Titans trailer is here and DC fans have some strong thoughts about the upcoming DC Universe show.

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for its newest TV show, which will debut on its brand new DC Universe streaming service later this year. The trailer mainly focused on Robin (Dick Grayson) and Raven, but also showed flashes of Starfire, Beast Boy, Hawk, and Dove.

Probably the most controversial moment of the trailer was when Robin said “F*** Batman” after a criminal asked where his former mentor was just before a fight. Robin then proceeded to beat up the criminal and his cohorts in a particularly brutal fashion.

The trailer definitively confirmed that the new Titans show is definitely geared for older fans, in contrast to the popular Teen Titans Go cartoon. While WB’s more recent depictions of the Teen Titans are definitely geared towards younger viewers, some fans thought the trailer was a bit of a jarring over-correction on WB’s part.

Warner Bros. plans to release their new DC Universe streaming app in August 2018. In addition to Titans, the DC Universe app will also be home to the third season of Young Justice, a new live-action Swamp Thing series, a Doom Patrol series that spins out of Titans and a Harley Quinn animated series. The app will also host tons of older DC live-action and animated content and a rotating selection of comics.

So, what did fans think of the new trailer? Scroll down to the next slide and find out!

Room for Optimism

The trailer definitely left a strong impression on fans, but many were optimistic about the complete package. After all, the show features some of DC’s best characters with long histories and a strong cast behind it.

“I’m actually glad I was optimistic about something,” declared one fan. “Because now every DC fan looks dumb as hell.” 

Unintentional Parody

Some fans weren’t too happy with the new trailer, citing its over-the-top violence and grittiness as a parody of what the DC Universe is all about. 

The DC films tend to have a darker tone than other superhero films out there, so some fans felt that it had to be a joke that Titans was even more “dark and gritty” than films like Justice League or Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Others compared the trailer to a fan film…which hardly is a ringing endorsement. 

Preemptively Defensive

Some fans weren’t too thrilled about how people were so quick to judge the new series and claimed that it was a sign that people hated the DC brand.

“How ’bout we just wait for the first season before giving it your review,” implored BossLogic, a well-known maker of photoshopped depiction of various celebrities as superheroes. 

Other fans defended Nightwing’s short temper in the trailer. 

Starfire Gets Some Love

A lot of fans loved how Starfire, played by Anna Diop appeared in the trailer.

While response to the trailer might be mixed, it seems that a lot of fans loved seeing a live-action Starfire for the first time, especially as she unleashes her abilities on some unknown criminals. 

Raven and Dick

One of the biggest surprises of the trailer was how much it focused on the interactions between Raven and Dick Grayson. The trailer was only 90 seconds long, but that was enough to give some fans feelings about how the two characters seemed to bond: 

 

 

 

 

That One Robin Line

Of course, a line like “F*** Batman” is going to be controversial, and fans are definitely getting their jokes in about Robin’s comment on his former mentor. 

 

 

