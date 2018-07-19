DC Comics Fans React To Live-Action ‘Titans’ Trailer

The first Titans trailer is here and DC fans have some strong thoughts about the upcoming DC Universe show.

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for its newest TV show, which will debut on its brand new DC Universe streaming service later this year. The trailer mainly focused on Robin (Dick Grayson) and Raven, but also showed flashes of Starfire, Beast Boy, Hawk, and Dove.

Probably the most controversial moment of the trailer was when Robin said “F*** Batman” after a criminal asked where his former mentor was just before a fight. Robin then proceeded to beat up the criminal and his cohorts in a particularly brutal fashion.

The trailer definitively confirmed that the new Titans show is definitely geared for older fans, in contrast to the popular Teen Titans Go cartoon. While WB’s more recent depictions of the Teen Titans are definitely geared towards younger viewers, some fans thought the trailer was a bit of a jarring over-correction on WB’s part.

Warner Bros. plans to release their new DC Universe streaming app in August 2018. In addition to Titans, the DC Universe app will also be home to the third season of Young Justice, a new live-action Swamp Thing series, a Doom Patrol series that spins out of Titans and a Harley Quinn animated series. The app will also host tons of older DC live-action and animated content and a rotating selection of comics.

Room for Optimism

The trailer definitely left a strong impression on fans, but many were optimistic about the complete package. After all, the show features some of DC’s best characters with long histories and a strong cast behind it.

The Titans trailer looked so good and I’m totally sold. I still have doubts about Starfire but I’m optimistic and boy Robin is a badass. — A R I G R A ⚡️ (@Arigra11ss) July 19, 2018

I’d say I’m cautiously optimistic, though leaning more on the side of caution, when it comes to the live action Titans show…….but, I also know that I’m gonna have a meltdown if we get a close up shot of a Flying Graysons poster. it’s just the way it has to be — gigi. (@geniusofevil) July 19, 2018

I fucking told y’all beast boy would be green in titans but noooo let’s complain about a show not being accurate to characters before it even comes out, for once I’m actually glad I was optimistic about something because now every dc fan looks dumb as hell — Kaz (@SlimReapurr) July 19, 2018

Unintentional Parody

Some fans weren’t too happy with the new trailer, citing its over-the-top violence and grittiness as a parody of what the DC Universe is all about.

That Titans trailer legit feels like a parody of DC, like it’s making fun of the “dark and gritty” stuff. That was most likely not the intention, so, oof — David (@Tolkiened) July 19, 2018

The DC films tend to have a darker tone than other superhero films out there, so some fans felt that it had to be a joke that Titans was even more “dark and gritty” than films like Justice League or Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Titans trailer seems like a mix of a Dc CW show with a edgy YouTube fan film — Mark ??? (@MWDanvers) July 19, 2018

Others compared the trailer to a fan film…which hardly is a ringing endorsement.

Preemptively Defensive

Some fans weren’t too thrilled about how people were so quick to judge the new series and claimed that it was a sign that people hated the DC brand.

Some of you guys genuinely hate dc that much? I saw the Titans trailer, to me it looks good, and it’s a TV show with a lot of story potential, I mean they just name dropped batman in the first trailer. How bout we just wait for the first season before giving it your review — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 19, 2018

“How ’bout we just wait for the first season before giving it your review,” implored BossLogic, a well-known maker of photoshopped depiction of various celebrities as superheroes.

Other fans defended Nightwing’s short temper in the trailer.

Regarding Dick’s brutality in the Titans trailer, and “Fuck Batman”. He’s canonically got a temper (dating back to at least the 80s) and from what I have seen, swears more than most members of the Bat family. So, I’ll consider it an accurate portrayal. pic.twitter.com/YK4Mgo9mFQ — Lets Talk Nightwing! (@letstalkgrayson) July 19, 2018

Starfire Gets Some Love

A lot of fans loved how Starfire, played by Anna Diop appeared in the trailer.

Nothing but respect for MY Titans pic.twitter.com/Mf2vugGOpx — best of dc girls (@girIsofdc) July 19, 2018

GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS STARFIRE pic.twitter.com/IlKsrqC0jF — The Tom™ (@TomsSketchBook) July 19, 2018

MISS STARFIRE OH MY GOD… ANNA DIOP DID NOT COME TO PLAY, SHE CAME TO WIN pic.twitter.com/bBP2iIyUUR — rosh (@remyrogues) July 19, 2018

While response to the trailer might be mixed, it seems that a lot of fans loved seeing a live-action Starfire for the first time, especially as she unleashes her abilities on some unknown criminals.

Raven and Dick

One of the biggest surprises of the trailer was how much it focused on the interactions between Raven and Dick Grayson. The trailer was only 90 seconds long, but that was enough to give some fans feelings about how the two characters seemed to bond:

dick is really going to adopt raven this bruce wayne influence pic.twitter.com/tAdX6DLH9V — igor 2 DAYS (@marywarvel) July 19, 2018

One of the marks of Dick’s personality is his kind heart, and you can see it in the way he’s going to help Raven. I’m very very proud of it. #Titans pic.twitter.com/Xhvm3WbuB4 — best of dick grayson (@badpostdickg) July 19, 2018

dick hugging raven is so wholesome we love a big brother pic.twitter.com/imDqwJljKF — laurel (@dinahlnces) July 19, 2018

That One Robin Line

Of course, a line like “F*** Batman” is going to be controversial, and fans are definitely getting their jokes in about Robin’s comment on his former mentor.

dick saying “fuck batman” because bruce wouldnt buy him any furniture for that bland apartment — annika (@batswaynes) July 19, 2018

Robin – “Fuck Batman”



Batman hearing this over the Batcomputer while getting Alfred to get Robin stuff out the mansion: pic.twitter.com/KkvzO8P7Lc — The Calrissian (@JayJachin) July 19, 2018

DC: has the #1 animation of anything and so much story an character to work with that people love



Also DC: fuck Batman, here’s some bad wigs and “teens” — Kate Sánchez (@OhMyMithrandir) July 19, 2018