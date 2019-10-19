Dick Grayson Admits He Killed SPOILER in Titans

Ever since the second season of Titans began on DC Universe, a dark shadow has hung over the tower where the superheroes dwell. After they returned to their old base of operations, the skeletons began to emerge and old sins have come to light. Wonder Girl, Hawk, and Dove have all been adamant that their conflict with Deathstroke could result in more deaths, hinting at a tragic past. Then Deathstroke’s daughter Rose Wilson came into the fold, and she’s admitted that she believes her father killed her brother Jericho. But previous episodes revealed the Titans have a history with Jericho as well, and Dick Grayson‘s guilt has finally got the better of him.

In this week’s episode “Bruce Wayne,” Dick admits to Jason Todd that it was he who killed Jericho, and not Deathstroke.

This might seem like a shocking revelation to most viewers, but those who have been paying attention since the very beginning. When we first see Dick in costume as Robin, he brutally attacks a gang; he breaks some legs, shoots some chests, and even drags the leader’s face across the shattered glass of a car window.

Earlier in the second season, Hank Hall AKA Hawk makes it clear that the younger Dick Grayson wouldn’t have let Dr. Light escape and instead would have “taken the shot,” intimating that he’s gone soft.

And while everyone is under the impression that their history with Deathstroke lead to Jericho’s death, they also believe that it was his father Slade Wilson that killed the youngster. Dick’s admission to Jason Todd is the first hint at what truly went down, as he seems to believe that it’s his fault Jericho died. Whether he actually delivered the killing blow or simply allowed the kid to die remains to be seen — but this season has made it clear that the Titans’ history is an important part of their future.

Showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke with ComicBook about how the characters’ past will come back to haunt them.

“Both the Titans history to the books and Titans history from what we think happened during the intermitting years between when the Titans first formed, when they broke up, and the present [play into Season 2]. So there’s a lot of backstory that gets revealed that was lurking in the shadows last season.“

He added, “There’s so much about this season that’s about how families deal with the sins of the past and how unless you deal with them, they’re a cancer that eats away at you.”

New episodes of Titans premiere every Friday on DC Universe.