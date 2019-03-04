‘Titans’ Casts Its Superboy

Titans is paying off last season’s mind-bending cliffhanger with a piece of new casting news: they are bringing actor Joshua Orpin on board, in the series regular role of Conner Kent/Superboy for the upcoming second season of DC Universe’s flagship series.

Superboy’s appearance — along with that of his dog, Krypto — was telegraphed pretty clearly at the end of Titans‘s first-season finale. His origin story here seems pretty similar to what fans have seen in Young Justice, which returned after Titans.

According to the official character description provided by Warner Bros. Television, Superboy, aka Conner Kent, is the angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past. While looking for answers, he crashes into the world of the Titans where he finds an unlikely home and surrogate family as well as revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for.

That fairly emo-sounding backstory syncs up pretty cleanly with what fans saw onscreen during the closing credits for the previous finale: A caption came up that said, “Somewhere in Metropolis.” There is a shattered tube in the middle of a room, with Cadmus Labs branding on the back wall. An alarm is blaring and a message is blinking on a monitor the Subject 13 is compromised. Walking through a room of seemingly dead bodies, a naked figure, bathed in shadow, approaches one man who is crawling away in a panic and grabs him by the throat as the scientist begs for his life. Rather than dealing with the scientist, Subject 13 opens a large, metal door to release a white dog with heat-vision red eyes.

Orpin is a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. He was most recently in The Blake Mysteries: Ghost Stories for the Seven Network and will next be seen in Upright for Foxtel. The star made his feature film debut in The Neon Spectrum, and before that was mostly known for Australian stage work, including a number of notable Shakespearean roles.

Titans Season 2 is rumored to begin filming in the next few weeks. The first season is now streaming on DC Universe.

