‘Titans’ Alan Ritchson on If He Would Do a Hawk and Dove Spinoff

The new DC Comics show Titans will bring the fan favorite team of superheroes to to live-action after numerous animated series, but it will also kick off a new line of programs on the DC Universe streaming service.

The team of Hawk and Dove will make their live-action debuts as part of the first season of Titans, and it’s likely they’ll continue to play a role as the show roles on. But is there hope for the duo to get their own spinoff?

Hawk actor Alan Ritchson addressed the possibility while speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at New York Comic Con.

“I think with a happy reluctance, I’d happily say yes,” Ritchson said. “It’s a lot of abuse on the body and a lot of days not peeing. I think I would do it, I’d take one for the team.”

Ritchson was humorously referring to his elaborate costume for Titans and how it restricts his bathroom routine.

Titans is shaping up to be a hit for DC Universe when it debuts next week, and fans who were lucky enough to see it at New York Comic Con were raving about it.

Though it has gotten some mixed reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped the series from getting a second season order. It will also spinoff a new series next year when Doom Patrol premieres, with Brendan Fraser joining the franchise as Robotman.

But even though there are series spinning out of Titans and even more to come, there are still plans to keep the new show going for years to come. After the newly announced second season, executive producer Akiva Goldsman revealed plans for three years of Titans.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three season just in very large blocks and obviously with serialized television what’s great these days is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season,” Goldsman said.

Producer and writer Geoff Johns elaborated on why Titans works better as a series rather than a film.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

Fans will get to see Hawk and Dove make their violent debut when Titans premieres on DC Universe on October 12th.