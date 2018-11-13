‘Titans’ Jason Todd Actor Curran Walters Shares BTS Photo of Robin

In the latest episode of Titans, Batman’s former protege Dick Grayson is nearly beaten to death before he’s rescued by the latest Robin, Jason Todd.

The latest flavor is set to make a major impact on the series in the next episode, which sees the two Robins teaming up. Before the episode’s premiere, Jason Todd actor Curran Walters shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of his character.

The new series is diving deep into the lore of DC Comics, combining aspects of Batman lore with the fan-favorite run of Teen Titans comics by George Perez and Marv Wolfman. The stars of the series praised the comics that inspired the show while speaking at New York Comic Con.

“As soon as I found out about the audition, I went straight to a comic store with my dad and my dad came with me and we got the first volume of the 80s Teen Titans comics and we devoured it and we also got the new volume of the spinoff Raven series, also written by Marv Wolfman, which was good to read because it’s closer to my age. It’s closer to the way I was portraying the character,” Raven actress Teagen Croft said via CBR.

“So I got both of these, and then of course I also watched the cartoon a little bit,” she added. “So I had all of these different sources to pull from, and from that I picked and chose what I thought was really great about the character and what worked in the script and from that I think I created a really authentic and real but also going in a new direction for Raven.”

Producer and writer Geoff Johns revealed the comics are an inspiration for what the series is doing with Dick Grayson, who eventually abandons the persona of Robin in favor of Nightwing.

“We talked a lot about starting Dick Grayson as Nightwing,” Johns says. “We all got to a point where we’re going to miss and hop over what I think is a really interesting period of Dick Grayson’s life where he left Batman and he was struggling to find a new identity and who he was.”

Johns and executive producer Greg Berlanti came to the conclusion that it would work better for Rachel’s journey toward becoming Raven to be mirrored by Dick Grayson’s post-Batman path.

“We took a sliver of the comics that dealt with Dick Grayson post-Batman a little bit and amplified that even more, exploring what that period for Dick Grayson was really like,” Johns explains. “Nightwing is such a stable, confident, emotionally balanced character—he’s Dick Grayson when he’s found his place in the world. We wanted to build up to him becoming Nightwing.”

Dick Grayson’s encounter with Jason Todd will likely push him further down that path, and we’ll see what happens when Titans airs on DC Universe this Friday.