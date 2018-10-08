‘Titans’ Minka Kelly Says Dove’s Costume Is More Challenging Than Hawk’s

When it comes to Titans‘ Hawk and Dove, the beloved DC characters’ live-action costumes are impressive, but also a bit on the uncomfortable side. However, according to Minka Kelly, it’s the Dove costume that requires the real heavy lifting.

Kelly spoke with ComicBook.com at the Titans world premiere at New York Comic Con and said when it comes to her Dove costume, she has the bigger challenges no matter what Alan Ritchson (Hawk) says about his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mine’s more challenging, actually,” Kelly said. “He cries a lot about his suit, mine is a lot heavier. He has wings that are deteriorating. Mine are thirty pounds. His are about ten pounds. I have a whole cape that are wings and it’s thirty pounds that I have to put on, a rig so… Of course the girls get heavier stuff. We do the heavy lifting.”

Thirty pounds sounds like a lot when it comes to a costume, but they are all practical effects, not VFX, which accounts for the weight and complexity. That complexity is something Ritchson elaborated on a bit in his own comments to ComicBook.com, revealing that it takes eight people to help him suit up and that he delays as long as possible.

“I say no and I’m gonna eat and delay and I’m going to find every excuse not to get into it until they get really upset and then I do and like four people come into the trailer and we start one layer at a time and it’s so tight and so many pieces that have to snap on it’s just like a thirty minute process so I just sort of sit there while they do their thing and eventually it’s on and it looks cool when it’s done,” he said. “They did a really good job building the suit.”

But not all of the Titans cast has complicated costumes, though. Anna Diop, who plays Starfire, said that she’s excited about her costume, particularly the more comics-accurate version audiences will eventually see the character wear in the DC Universe streaming series.

“As soon as I put it on, everyone was flipping out,” Diop said. “It’s awesome because it’s something that so many people have seen for so long and it means so much to people and this is the first time we’re bringing it to life, but you know — our story takes its time. It takes its time, it’s an origin story, so it takes its time in the characters coming to this place where you see them and the way that everyone’s always known. I hope that the audience can be patient with us and have fun with us. It’s a ride, and it’s a fun one.”

Titans is set to be the first live-action TV series on the DC Universe streaming service, launching about a month after the service went live. The series will launch on Netflix outside of the US as DC Universe is only available domestically.

Titans will premiere on DC Universe on October 12.