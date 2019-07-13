Titans Star Minka Kelly Spoils Major Change for Raven in Season 2

The first season of DC Universe‘s Titans left fans guessing as to where the second season will go. That included a big cliffhanger involving Raven and Robin, and a new photo from the set of Titans season 2 suggests that Raven will be going through a few changes after that cliffhanger is resolved. That change looks to be Teagan Croft‘s Raven finally getting her trademark gem from the comics and animated series, and it’s all thanks to a new video that Minka Kelly, Anna Diop, and Conor Leslie posted on Instagram (via Heroic Hollywood).

The video had the three stars having some fun on the set and dancing a bit, but an eagle-eyed fan caught Croft in the background of the video, seemingly having her costume worked on. The photo shows her new look as well, but the biggest reveal is that there’s a darker shape on the middle of her forehead, which is likely the gem that fans know from the books.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the up-close image below.

The presence of the gem also brings up some interesting questions about how far into this season this will occur. The gem has been used in the past to trap Trigon, and since she doesn’t have it in season 1, odds are it will be tied somehow to Trigon in season 2. If that’s the case, does she trap him early on and then perhaps he gets out later in the season? Because if not, it could mean the battle with Trigon is wrapped up early in season 2, and that would likely disappoint fans who have enjoyed the long buildup to the battle in season 2.

Now, it’s important to note that shows and movies often don’t shoot things in order, so even if she has the gem early on in production that doesn’t mean she gets it at the beginning of the season. Hopefully, we’ll get a closer and less blurry look at Raven’s new gem and suit soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the official description for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans Season 2 hits DC Universe later this year.