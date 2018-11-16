DC Fans Are Seeing Ben Affleck’s Batman in New ‘Titans’ TV Spot

The debut season of Titans is in full swing at DC Universe, and fans are hearing a lot more about Batman on the series than many initially expected. Not only does the show focus on former Robin Dick Grayson, but it also works in a complicated story about why he left Batman, and how Gotham’s Dark Knight may not be the hero that everyone believes.

Bruce Wayne’s fingerprints are all over Titans, and a new promo for the series makes that fact even more clear. Just a few seconds into the animated preview, the iconic cowl and cape can even be seen in a silhouette.

Take a look at the promo above and see for yourself!

Does that Batman look familiar to you? If so, you’re definitely not alone. Several DC fans on Twitter took one look at that silhouette and thought the same thing. That’s got to be Batfleck, right?

When you look at the Batman outfit, especially the cowl itself, it closely resembles the version of Batman played in Justice League by Ben Affleck. If we’re being honest with ourselves, these fans totally have a point.

This Guy

I just see this guy in that silhouette. pic.twitter.com/A7WxoXjIhZ — Let’s talk Slade (@let_slade) November 13, 2018

Totally Batfleck

The cowl is soo BATFLECK pic.twitter.com/uP3TSpf9Vz — Raiyan Yadahalli (@raiyan_ay1) November 14, 2018

When You See That Silhouette

I see that Batman silhouette. pic.twitter.com/i9x25idqIa — MisterBatfleck (@Mister_BatfIeck) November 13, 2018

Batman Looking Like:

Best Part

The most hype part was the Batman Silhouette. — Spider-Man (AR) (@Assemble707) November 13, 2018

Make it Canon?

This is really good. Please make the Titans show DCEU canon and the Doom Patrol show as well. Plus give us a spinoff with Hawk and Dove. — Sharon #GenoforSmash (@Sharito742) November 13, 2018

Wait…Was That?

Is that Affleck? — Yubi Muhammad Hafizh (@yubimuhammadh) November 14, 2018