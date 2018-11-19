‘Titans’ Reveals First Look At Batmobile

Titans has so far only given us glimpses at Dick Grayson’s time as Robin, but in the show’s latest glimpse we did get to see the debut of the Batmobile.

Spoilers incoming for Titans‘ Jason Todd episode, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

The new episode gives us a flashback with Grayson’s Robin in the Batcave, and as he monitors some screens you can see the Batmobile parked behind him. What stands out immediately is just how smooth and sleek the Batmobile is here, featuring a very subtle red pinstripe on the side that brings to mind the 1966 version of the vehicle.

As opposed to recent iterations of the iconic car, there aren’t any giant Gatling guns or turrets latched to the hood or the side of the car. The tires are normal size and it seems this Batmobile favors a more minimalist style. Where Christopher Nolan’s take on the car was a straight up military vehicle converted into Batman’s main ride, this car is more in line with Batman: The Animated Series or Batman 1989, and honestly has more in common with James Bond car than other recent Batmobiles.

The most recent version of the car surfaced in DC and WB’s movieverse, specifically in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and thenJustice League. That version of the car was somewhere in between the extremes, more stylish than Nolan’s take but not nearly as sleek as this new version.

Hopefully we get to see the whole car eventually, not to mention Batman himself, but for now, this will have to do.

As for Robin, we’ve received hints as to why Dick Grayson decided to leave his position as Batman’s sidekick, but that will become even clearer now that Grayson has met his replacement, Jason Todd. Actor Brenton Thwaites recently spoke about their relationship and admits he thinks Todd is a bit brainwashed.

“Well, Jason Todd has become a replacement for Dick Grayson, so he has fulfilled my position working for Batman,” Thwaites told ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con. “So there’s a little bit of tension in the scenes where we meet because I have left for a reason. Like I was saying, it’s not the way of fighting crime that I believe in, and Jason Todd is, what I think, being brainwashed by Batman to believe that his brutal, destructive, murderous way of fighting crime isn’t right. So there’s a little bit of tension in me trying to teach him to right those wrongs and to not do everything he says.”

Titans is available on the DC Universe app now and updates with new episodes every Friday.