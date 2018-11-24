‘Titans’: Jason Todd Actor Curran Walters Campaigning to Play Red Hood

Fans got to see the live-action debut of Jason Todd on the latest episode of Titans, teaming Batman’s current sidekick with the former Robin Dick Grayson. And while their partnership didn’t go smoothly, it did set up potential storylines that diehard DC Comics fans would love to see.

Jason Todd actor Curran Walters spoke with CBR about his character’s future on Titans, stressing that he wants to get the chance to see the evolution into the Red Hood.

“I would love to play Red Hood someday,” Walters said. “But I have no idea what the show’s producers’ plans are for Jason yet.”

These comments echo what Walters previously said to ComicBook.com, in which he expressed a desire to return to the series and continue the story of the ill-fated Robin.

“You know what man, I would just love to show the fans the full Jason Todd storyline,” Walters said. “You see a roughness [in] Jason… almost sort of a big chip on his shoulder. And you see him transform in the next episode between that fun cocky Jason Todd at the end and then you see him get pretty gnarly, and you know we’ll see where his character goes, but I would love to have the comic book fans have what they want.”

Walters hasn’t eased up on his Red Hood teases, as the actor is seemingly bolstering his fan base to make some requests for the character’s debut. He recently posted a picture on social media, where he’s wearing the iconic Red Hood jacket.

And though Walters himself is a fan of the comic book storyline in which he debuted, he also praises the storyline in which Todd adopted the mantle of the Red Hood.

“You know I read up, my two favorites have to be [Batman] #408 and #409 when [Jason tries to steal] the Batmobile tires and the next one, Batman kind of takes Jason under his wing at at the end and the first time you see Batman call Jason, ‘Robin,’ which is awesome. Everything in Jason’s story to me is unique. Everything from his relationship with Batman and Dick to, in the comics, becoming Red Hood, which is amazing. So it’s all fun. I love every aspect of Jason Todd.”

Of course, that decision might not be up to him.

DC Universe just published a poll echoing the original 1988 hotline campaign in which fans were able to vote on whether Jason Todd would live or die. Though the streaming platform didn’t say as much, this could have an impact on whether or not Walters continues to portray the character on Titans or if they kill him off.

New episodes of Titans premiere on Fridays on DC Universe.