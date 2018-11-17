‘Titans’ Saga Trailer Released

DC fans have been looking forward to the time in Titans where the actual team gets together, and you can celebrate them finally coming together with a new trailer.

The trailer is visually gorgeous and is narrated by Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), who walks fans through the team’s transition from individual sidekicks, outcasts, and criminals to the team you see before you, and it’s all because of Raven. You can check out the transcript below and the full trailer is available to watch above.

“It happened a long time ago,” Grayson says. “I was surrounded by violence, so I became it. I was lost…we were all lost back then. Each one of us, struggling with the darkness within. Sidekicks, outcasts, criminals. Then we met someone…she had a darkness too. One powerful enough to destroy the world. It was the birth of the Titans.”

So far the Titans team consists of Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Hawk, Dove, and Raven, though we also expect Wonder Girl to make her debut later in the series. One of the big focuses of the season though is Robin, and Titans producer Geoff Johns recently explained why they chose to feature Dick Grayson as Robin as opposed to his later identity of Nightwing.

“We talked a lot about starting Dick Grayson as Nightwing,” Johns told DC Comics. “We all got to a point where we’re going to miss and hop over what I think is a really interesting period of Dick Grayson’s life where he left Batman and he was struggling to find a new identity and who he was.”

While he hasn’t become Nightwing yet, Grayson has met his replacement as Robin in Jason Todd, and the two aren’t exactly getting along. Who knows if we’ll actually see Batman in the first season, but honestly there seems to be plenty of material left to mine with the core group that we’re perfectly fine with that.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans is available on the DC Universe app.