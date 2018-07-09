‘Titans’ Season 1 Rumored Episode Titles Reveal More Heroes

Fans have caught glimpses of DC’s first live-action series for their upcoming streaming service, which seems to dwell firmly in their comic book lore.

Those notions might be confirmed with the rumored episode titles being revealed for the first season of Titans, confirming many heroes will be making appearances in the new series.

Each of the 13 episodes is named after a superhero or their alter ego, confirming characters like Wonder Girl, the Red Hood, and many more will play major parts in the show.

The titles for each episode can be found below, coming from TitansTV.net:

1.1 “Titans” (Pilot)

1.2 “Hawk and Dove”

1.3 “Starfire”

1.4 “Rachel”

1.5 “The Doom Patrol“

1.6 “The Messenger”

1.7 “Jason Todd”

1.8 “Angela”

1.9 “Donna Troy”

1.10 “Hank and Dawn”

1.11 “Koriand’r”

1.12 “Dick Grayson”

1.13 (Season Finale) “Raven”

We already knew some of the titles, such as the pilot being self-explanatory and the fifth episode heavily featuring the Doom Patrol. In fact that team of weird heroes is getting their own series that’s on track to debut on DC Universe in 2019.

Some of the others are a bit more curious, especially the episode called “Angela” and the one called “The Messenger.” We’ll likely learn more come San Diego Comic-Con, where it’s not unreasonable to expect a teaser or trailer to debut.

As expected, the episodes put a lot of emphasis on Raven, whose civilian identity will get the focus in Episode Four as well as the Season Finale. It’s rumored that the plot of the first season will revolve around Raven and her relationship with Trigon, her father in the comic book lore. The synopsis even teases as much:

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

Minka Kelly recently teased the series would take a grounded approach to superheroes, at least when it comes to her own teamup of Hawk and Dove.

“I have a background in ballet, in gymnastics, and jiu-jitsu, so I’m pretty talented. So I can fight, and I have a super suit, and I have wings. I have 30-pound wings that I wear that — I can’t fly because they try — it’s realistic as possible,” Kelly said to iHeart Radio. “I can’t fly, because that would be not realistic, you know? I’m a real person. I have wings, but they’re my shield, they’re my weapon, so I take people under my wing and I protect them, and I slice people with them when I fight. The fighting — we all have our own individual specific style of fighting, and mine, in particular, is like a dancer.”

We’ll learn more when Titans debuts on DC Universe later this year.