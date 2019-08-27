DC Villain Shimmer Debuts in Titans Season 2 Trailer

There are going to be quite a few villains in the second season of Titans on DC Universe. Trigon will likely be in the opening episode, completing the story arc of the show’s first season, and Deathstroke has already been revealed to be the main antagonist of the season. It was recently revealed that Doctor Light would play a role in Season 2, and now the new trailer from DC Universe has confirmed the introduction of Shimmer, another long-running foe of the Titans.

Shimmer appears about halfway through the trailer, donning bright pink hair and fighting with Starfire and Wonder Girl. Given her new style it would be hard to conclude that this character is Shimmer, until Wonder Girl calls her out by name. “Her name is Shimmer, and that’s just annoying.”

For those who aren’t aware, Shimmer first appeared in 1981 has long been a member of the Fearsome Five, who fought against the Titans on multiple occasions. She has the ability to transmute any material into another, though her power is a bit limited. She can only change objects fairly close to her and the changes she makes don’t last too long.

With Doctor Light and Shimmer both included in Titans Season 2, it’s clear that the Fearsome Five will have some sort of impact on the team, though no other members of the group have been announced at this time.

Here’s the official synopsis for Titans Season 2:

“In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven, a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire and lovable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.”

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke, brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”

Titans returns for its second season on Friday, September 6th.