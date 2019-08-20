Young Justice Character May Have Been Spotted in Titans Season 2 Trailer

The full trailer for DC Universe‘s Titans season 2 is now out, and it is chock-full of some great DC Easter egg teases. Some of those teases are ones that fans expected (see below), but there was one moment fans spotted that could hint at a much bigger DC Universe character debut!

Take a second look at this scene from the Titans season 2 trailer, and see if *you* too think that this is a first look at Ms. Martian making her DC Universe debut in Titans:

This sequence at 1:17 in the trailer shows Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) and Starfire (Anna Diop) doing battle in the streets against a supepowered foe. That foe is purposefully kept out of clear sight, but even in this blurred still image you can see some key clues: Red hair, blue skirt, green skin, cape, boots – that’s pretty much every key component of Miss Martian’s costume that you could adapt into live-action.

Titans season 2 is going to be introducing a whole new iteration of the Titans squad, with Donna Troy fully suited up again, Hawk and Dove on the team, and new additions like Superboy (Joshua Orpin) and Aqualad (Drw Van Acker) making their debut. With the Titans team evolving in this way, it seems only natural that Miss Martian could also be brought into the team. Titans season 1 walked the line between the Teen Titans series and the current Young Justice series, and Miss Martian is pretty much the only major character from the latter series that hasn’t been featured in Titans yet (see also: Kid Flash).

M’gann / Miss Martian has become an increasing popular character thanks, in particular, to Young Justice. The character was also featured in live-action in the last few years, as part of Supergirl’s storyline in the Arrowverse. However, Young Justice is an entirely different beast, and the version of Miss Martian that would be featured in that series would no doubt be a totally new version of M’gann for fans to meet.

In addition to possible new members of the Titans team, the season 2 trailer also features the debut of Game of Thrones star Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and a freaky first look at Esai Morales as Deathstroke. In addition, we got our first looks at Deathstroke’s kids, Ravager and Jericho. All in all, it’s shaping up to be a very exciting first sophomore season for DC Universe.

Titans season 2 premieres on September 6th, only on DC Universe.