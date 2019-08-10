Titans Season 2 Trailer Reveals First Official Looks at Deathstroke, Aqualad and More

With just one month the second season of Titans arrives on DC Universe, the streaming service has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming collection of episodes. All of the beloved characters from the first season are back in action, but this time around they’re joined by a massive roster of new faces.

The first season of Titans ended with a couple of pretty big cliffhangers. The first saw Dick Grayson under the control of Trigon, ready to take on his entire team. The other, which arrived in the post-credits scene, teased the arrival of Superboy Connor Kent, escaping from the lab where he was being held captive. The trailer shows Superboy in his classic threads but does very little to address the Trigon situation. It seems as though that issue will be handled early on in the new season.

The second installment of Titans will feature Deathstroke as the main villain, and the trailer ends with a payoff shot revealing Slade Wilson in his full costume.

Here are all of the new characters that made their debut in the Titans Season 2 trailer:

Bruce Wayne

Batman was talked about quite a bit in the first season of Titans, and was even featured in Dick Grayson’s hallucination in the finale. However, it’s Bruce Wayne that will have a substantial role in Season 2, played by Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen.

Deathstroke

Deathstroke has long been known as the arch-rival of the entire Titans team and he will make his debut on the live-action series in Season 2. Esai Morales is taking on the ever-important role.

Superboy

Superboy was first teased in the post-credits scene of the Season 1 finale, as he broke out of the lab that was keeping him captive. He appears in this first trailer in his classic t-shirt, played by Joshua Orpin.

Wonder Girl

Connor Leslie made her Titans debut as Donna Troy in Season 1, but she never donned her Wonder Girl costume. That changed with the release of the Season 2 trailer.

Aqualad

A popular member of the various teenage teams throughout the history of DC Comics, Aqualad is coming to Titans in Season 2 and he looks to be a pretty important part of the team. Pretty Little Liars‘ Drew Van Acker is set to take on the role.

Ravager

In addition to Slade Wilson’s Deathstroke debuting on Titans in Season 2, his two children are also prepared to make their mark on the series. The first of which is Rose Wilson, aka Ravager, played by Chelsea T. Zhang.

Jericho

The other child of Deathstroke appearing in Season 2 of Titans is Joseph Wilson, aka Jericho, played by Chella Man.