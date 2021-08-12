Titans Season 3 Recreates Iconic Batman Death Scene

✖

Titans Season 3 got off to a bit of a shocking start as Jason Todd opened the hour on HBO Max. Fans who paid attention to the teaser trailers and other social media rumblings knew the Red Hood was coming. But, how would the crew go about it. Well, if you had money on the Joker’s silhouette beating the Boy Wonder to death with a crowbar, feel free to step up and secure your winnings. It was brutal, vicious, and sets the bar for everything that will tumble out of Titans this season. Even with all the hinting at Red Hood being a major factor in this show, it was still a bit shocking to see Todd get broken down like that so quickly. It obviously couldn’t be helped because of how his character has aged both with the Titans and back in Gotham. Now, the question of when we will see the leather jacket-wearing vigilante begins.

Robin is chilling in the Batcave when he gets hold of a distress signal from a robbery victim across town. He’s been trying to find the Joker and huffing some sort of chemical with a strange aerosol dispenser. It’s causing Todd to act erratically. The young hero phones Bruce Wayne, who is in-flight and wants to hear out his young ward’s concerns. After a bit of back and forth, Batman urges his sidekick to stand down until he can get back. After all, there’s always another chance to catch the Clown Prince of Crime. Unfortunately for Bats, Todd takes a bit of offense at the instructions. He thinks that the Caped Crusader doesn’t trust him to get the job done on his own and hangs up.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

However, if you know anything about Jason Todd, its easy to see where this is headed. A lonesome Robin heads out to the old deserted carnival scene. Batman says that it isn’t about whether you’re afraid or not, and clearly, the young hero is shook by what he finds beyond that gate. People tied up and tortured would do that to anyone, even crimefighters. When Jason stumbles backward, that’s all she wrote. He gets set upon from behind and the maniacal laughter of the Joker rings out into the night as the thuds of the crowbar unnerve the audience. It’s not easy to hear and it’s not designed to be. But, what will the Titans do from here?

Comicbook.com’s Matt Aguilar had a warm reception for the show. He reviewed it very favorably.

“Titans Season 3 takes everything you've loved about the series thus far, refines it, and grounds the larger-than-life concepts with poignant moments that convey how difficult and heartbreaking this superhero life can be, and it's a roller coaster ride well worth taking,” he wrote. “Titans Season 3 maximizes its stellar cast to tell a compelling and emotional story of loss, love, fear, and family, refining its formula to deliver the best season of the show thus far, so if you've been waiting to dive in, now is the perfect time.”

