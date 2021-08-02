Titans: Here How Much of Season 3 Has Been Shown in Trailers

✖

DC's live-action Titans series is moving to a new home for its upcoming third season, as it becomes an HBO Max original in the wake of DC Universe's pivot to comics. Based on the recently-released trailer, however, fans of Titans are still in for some intense adventures in Season 3. The trailer teased Joker, Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and so much more. But don't worry, we've just seen the tip of the iceberg.

According to TVLine's Matt Mitovich, while there were a lot of plot points and new characters revealed in the Titans Season 3 trailer, the footage featured in the ad only came from the first two episodes. Everything revealed so far will happen very early in Season 3, so there are still a ton of surprises yet to come throughout the new installment.

The show is returning to Gotham City in Season 3, which means there will be a lot of ties to the world of Batman and Robin. New characters like Barbara Gordon and Scarecrow are entering the fold, and Jason Todd is going to be getting a bit of a rebrand. Jason is following in the footsteps of his comic book counterpart and ditching the Robin mantle to become the Red Hood in Season 3.

Curran Walters, who plays Jason Todd on Titans, opened up to ComicBook.com last year about the pressure and excitement that comes with comic book roles like Robin and Red Hood.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," Walters told us. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” he continued. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

Titans Season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on August 12th.