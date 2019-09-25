Titans Set Video Reveals Epic Nightwing vs Deathstroke Battle

The new season of Titans is finally forming the team fans want to see from the flagship DC Universe series, but it’s also exploring the heroes’ tragic past. And while Dick Grayson has abandoned his role as Robin, moving away from being Batman’s sidekick as he trains a new generation, he still must forge a brand new identity. And every DC Comics fan knows that means Nightwing is coming — and we’ve already seen confirmations of his debut in an upcoming episode thanks to recent set photos.

Now we also have a glimpse at en epic confrontation between Nightwing and Deathstroke, revealing that the two will finally square off sometime soon. Take a look at set video confirming their battle below!

Some fans of Titans might have been worried that the series would delay Dick Grayson’s evolution into Nightwing until the final episode of Season 2, but it looks like he will actually get it well before then.

Series showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke with ComicBook about Nightwing’s impending debut, all but confirming it would be happening before the end of Season 2 of Titans.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” said Walker.

Part of this development into his own identity as Nightwing might come down to the involvement of Bruce Wayne, who is playing an important part in the new episodes. Walker revealed more details about Batman’s role in the second season of Titans.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part. For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better,” Walker explained. “I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce. We wanted to work on Bruce Wayne trying to restore that relationship with Dick in a way get back to an updated version of father and son.”

We’ll see how Batman’s guidance of Dick leads to the emergence of Nightwing, as well as how it will affect his battle with Deathstroke, as Season 2 of Titans continues. New episodes of the show are released on DC Universe every Friday.