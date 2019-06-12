Titans: Superboy Actor Shares a Look at Krypto’s “Wardrobe”

Since Joshua Orpin joined Instagram, he has done little but promote his upcoming role as Superboy on Titans, the DC Universe adaptation of DC’s fan-favorite super-team. Now, he’s taking a break from that to promote…well, Superboy’s best pal, Krypto. The super-dog was one of the last things fans saw at the end of Titans‘s first season, and will be getting his first live-action adaptaiton in the show’s second season.

Orpin’s latest post gives fans a look at the dog tag worn by his canine companion and confirms that, yes, the dog will be canonically called “Krypto” onscreen and will not just be “understood” to be Krypto in the show as has happened with some characters in comic book movies and shows. You can check it out below.

Superboy made his debut of sorts in Titans‘ first season finale. In a post-credits scene for that episode, the character escapes from scientists at Project Cadmus, freeing a dog with glowing red eyes as well — that dog being Krypto, the iconic super-powered canine. It was an exciting reveal and the official character description provided by Warner Bros. Television hints at how the character will go from breakout to colliding with the Titans in Season 2.

“[Conner Kent is] the angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past. While looking for answers, he crashes into the world of the Titans, where he finds an unlikely home and surrogate family as well as revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for.”

Orpin is a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. He was most recently in The Blake Mysteries: Ghost Stories for the Seven Network and will next be seen in Upright for Foxtel. The star made his feature film debut in The Neon Spectrum, and before that was mostly known for Australian stage work, including a number of notable Shakespearean roles.

Titans is in production now, with an eye toward launching its second season in 2020. You can catch up on the first season, as well as checking out Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Young Justice: Outsiders on DC Universe.