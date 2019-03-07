‘Titans’ Superboy Actor Joins Instagram in a Pretty Perfect Way

Fans of DC Universe’s Titans got some big news recently with the announcement that Joshua Orpin had been cast as Conner Kent, a.k.a. Superboy for the series’ upcoming second season. Now, Orpin has joined Instagram, showing off his excitement for the role in the most perfect way.

Orpin’s second post to Instagram features the actor with his back to the camera, pointing at the “S” symbol — which appears to have been done up with yellow tape — on the back of a black t-shirt. Check it out below.

The image is a pretty cool one, but for fans of comics it’s also a highly recognizable one. It’s a pretty great imitation of the cover of 2015’s Convergence: Superboy #1, art done by Babs Tarr. It’s a pretty great nod to the comics on Orpin’s part, something fans responded very well to in comments on the post.

While Orpin’s casting is new, Superboy made his debut of sorts in Titans‘ first season finale. In a post-credits scene for that episode, the character escapes from scientists at Project Cadmus, freeing a dog with glowing red eyes as well — that dog being Krypto, the iconic super-powered canine. It was an exciting reveal and the official character description provided by Warner Bros. Television hints at how the character will go from breakout to colliding with the Titans in Season 2.

“[Conner Kent is] the angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past. While looking for answers, he crashes into the world of the Titans, where he finds an unlikely home and surrogate family as well as revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for.”

Orpin is a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. He was most recently in The Blake Mysteries: Ghost Stories for the Seven Network and will next be seen in Upright for Foxtel. The star made his feature film debut in The Neon Spectrum, and before that was mostly known for Australian stage work, including a number of notable Shakespearean roles.

Titans Season 2 is rumored to begin filming in the next few weeks. The first season is now streaming on DC Universe.

