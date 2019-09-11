Titans Fans React to Trigon Reveal

Titans finally returned to DC Universe last Friday, bringing fans the conclusion to the Trigon storyline that was expected back in the Season 1 finale late last year. The first season ended with a cliffhanger, showing Dick possessed by Trigon and preparing to do his bidding. The new premiere brought that arc to a close with a battle between Trigon and Raven, showing the popular villain in his popular demonic form for the first time.

As you would probably expect, the TV version of the Trigon demon was pretty divisive. He looked much better than anyone should’ve expected on a TV series budget, but some fans were instantly up in arms about some of his CGI features. There were folks who didn’t like his off-red color. Others were mad about his lack of white hair. Some people just weren’t into the CGI feel of his design. A few fans online even went so far as to redesign and edit the character in the Titans scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then again, there were also plenty of people who liked the final version of Trigon, even though he wasn’t actually on screen for too long.

Everyone had their own feelings about Trigon’s new design, and they all took to Twitter to share with their opinions fellow fans.

Thanos With Horns

#TeenTitans



Please tell me this isn’t real & why TF does Trigon looks like Thanos with Horn’s ? pic.twitter.com/sogrEHsLps — 🖤キャミー🖤 (@KittyCat_Cammy) September 6, 2019

That’s What I Call Art

Raven vs. Trigon and Wanda vs. Thanos, that’s what I call art pic.twitter.com/HxO8kihQz5 — joᱬ (@titanstowerr) September 6, 2019

Embarrassing

Don’t bring Trigon back to Titans if that’s the effects we’re going to get… Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/ngQFjKKvsc — Arthur Fleck (@CBM_FANPAGE) September 6, 2019

Pretty Cool

Trigon looks pretty cool in Titans pic.twitter.com/ecQTg3fRcX — AM (@Madrigal372) September 7, 2019

Things I Don’t Like

Titans S2 is really good, a huge step up from S1 but a few things I don’t like;



•Trigon’s CGI and design

•Bruce Wayne’s goddamn horrible accent

•Why the fuck is Alfred playing Bruce — Kunal Chopra (@Get2DaChopra) September 6, 2019

Lol

Holy shit, they brought Trigon on Titans? Lol https://t.co/lJyssGDLBV — Jake VW (@wyckipedia_) September 10, 2019

Very Happy With His Look

TITANS SPOILERS KIND OF:



Although I’m not super happy with how they did the Trigon storyline, I am very happy with his look. Hopefully later on they can bring him back and be more faithful to his story pic.twitter.com/HK5fqRwip1 — colton (@_Lexcorp) September 6, 2019

Better Than Steppenwolf

😮 Trigon from DC Universe Titans, somebody said he looks better than Steppenwolf from Justice League 😂 pic.twitter.com/pfD7ebBTdG — Michael Johnson ✍🏾 (@mikemjohnson) September 8, 2019

Sending Me

i love the first ep of titans s2 but trigon’s cgi is sending me pic.twitter.com/f9bkucY88b — homelander (@ared4v35) September 8, 2019

Color Test

some were hard to adjust cause of the type of “blueness” to it..the edited trigon one kinda reminds of MOS tho… pic.twitter.com/jMCYHrRWrj — out of context titans (@nocontextitans) September 7, 2019

Quick Edit

A quick edit of Trigon in #DCTitans. I can’t make a CGI model but I can fix the colors, eyes, and hair😈 pic.twitter.com/KgRu4cBVZu — Call Me Mar’i (CelestialKory) (@marionette112) September 6, 2019

Chef’s Kiss