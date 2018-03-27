DC’s ‘Titans’ Might Be Heading to Bruce Wayne’s Penthouse, Arkham Asylum

While Dick Grayson might be the leader of the Titans, DC’s new live action adaptation looks to have Bruce Wayne‘s fingerprints all over it.

According to a couple of leaked call sheets, which appeared on ComicBookMovie.com, it sounds like the team of crime-fighting youngsters will be getting some help from Bruce Wayne. At least, they’ll be able to use his facilities at some point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The casting call from episode 1×08, which was dated for March 19, included several scenes located in “Bruce’s Penthouse.” Dick, Rachel (Raven), Kory (Starfire), and Gar (Beat Boy) were all present for this shoot, according to the sheet, as was an extra character simply called “Messenger,” who cut their own throat in one scene.

None of this confirms that Bruce Wayne will in fact appear on the show. The Titans could just be using his pad for a mission, or the penthouse could belong to a different Bruce altogether, though that doesn’t seem likely.

Another one of these call sheets reveals several shots taking place in an asylum. Judging by the other Gotham City references, it’s likely that this is taking place inside the halls of Arkham. The scenes listed inside the asylum mention rooms for both Gar and Dick, as well as a surgical bay for Kory, making it seem as though they’ve been taken in as patients.

Unfortunately, no official details concerning the plot have been mentioned this point. The show has cast actors to portray members of the Doom Patrol, so a storyline involving that team is on the horizon, as will Hawk & Dove.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Dip, Ryan Potter, Lindsey Gort, Minka Kelly, and Alan Ritchson. The series was created by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman, and is set to debut sometime in 2018, though a specific premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Are you hoping to see Bruce Wayne on the Titans series? Who do you think should be cast in the role? Let us know in the comment section below!