‘Titans’: First Official Look at Team

DC Comics has kept a tight lid on their upcoming Titans TV series, having only teased fans with what to expect from the series, though it appears the show could have a major presence at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con. A promotional experience near the event features some of our first official looks at the series’ main characters.

While this official look at the characters might excite some, it could frustrate others, as the photos appear to depict the heroes in their everyday attire as opposed to their superhero garb.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

DC heroes are currently essential components of some of the most popular series on television, thanks to shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. Based on comments made by star Minka Kelly, the tone of the series will likely resemble that of Arrow and its more reality-based powers and depictions of extraordinary abilities.

“I have a background in ballet, in gymnastics, and jiu-jitsu, so I’m pretty talented. So I can fight, and I have a super suit, and I have wings. I have 30-pound wings that I wear that — I can’t fly because they try — it’s realistic as possible,” Kelly said to iHeart Radio. “I can’t fly, because that would be not realistic, you know? I’m a real person. I have wings, but they’re my shield, they’re my weapon, so I take people under my wing and I protect them, and I slice people with them when I fight. The fighting — we all have our own individual specific style of fighting, and mine, in particular, is like a dancer.”

Fans are hoping that this weekend could see the reveal of some of the first official photos from the series or, possibly even more likely, a trailer.

Titans is expected to debut this fall on the DC Universe streaming platform.

