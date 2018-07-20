‘Titans’: Up-Close Look at Full Team Revealed

DC Universe’s Titans is set to debut sometime this year, but it looks like fans don’t have to wait too long to see the show’s ensemble together.

ComicBook.com got a chance to visit DC Universe’s pop-up experience at San Diego Comic-Con, which has several Titans-related promotional photos on display. As fans saw a few days ago, this includes individual shots of the show’s four main team members, Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Koriand’r/Starfire (Anna Diop), and Garfield Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). You can check out close-up photos of the display in our gallery below.

This marks the first official promotional photos for Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy, after their onscreen aesthetics were leaked in set photos earlier this year. At the time, those set photos were met with a pretty mixed response online, with some criticizing Diop and Potter’s costumes for not being “comic book accurate”.

“For the sake of our incredible fans – I hated that this is the first picture people are seeing.” Diop said in a social media post responding to the backlash. “It’s out of context and it’s a misrepresentation of the incredible character I get to play. And also a misrepresentation of the phenomenal production behind it all. With that said, the hate speech that followed was deplorable. And though I am highly unbothered, I do want to use this as an opportunity to say that tearing people down is not something that I tolerate. For myself or anyone else.”

Hopefully, these promo pictures will provide fans with a better idea of what to expect in the series — and maybe get a few people even more hyped.

Titans also stars Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief). The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.