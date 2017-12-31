New ‘Titans’ Casting Info Hints at Trigon

DC’s upcoming Titans series is gradually taking shape, and new audition information could hint at a pretty major villain coming on board.

TitansPodcast.com recently uncovered a new character breakdown for the series for a character named “Evan Logue”. Judging by the description, fans have insinuated that it could be a listing for Trigon, Raven’s (Tegan Croft) birth father and a powerful demon.

“[EVAN LOGUE]: Male, Late 30s-40s, Caucasian. Charismatic. A cult leader attempting to reunite his family. Central role for series finale. RECURRING GUEST STAR. Please submit star/cameo names. Casting early for wardrobe but the role works Ep. 111 (04/09-04/19) and Ep. 112 (04/19 – 05/01)”

This was then backed up by an audition tape uncovered by Omega Underground, which shows Master of None‘s Ian Duncan auditioning for the same role. The dialogue, which you can read a portion of below, seems to follow “Evan” trying to convince a woman to join his crusade.

“Do you know why I chose you, Anne?” The audition dialogue reads. “Because you are strong enough to accept the right path and denying all previous. But are you strong enough to stop those who are willing to destroy all that we have built… Morality is a lie. People are imprisoned by it. Every rule you have been made to follow has pulled you away from your true self. There’s no freedom out there? There is no purpose to freewill, if we’re taught not to use it.”

Some fans had already been speculating that Trigon would make his way onto Titans, especially with Raven’s birth mother, Arella, reportedly joining the series. With this audition dialogue, it’s currently unclear if Trigon is talking to Arella, or some other character altogether.

A lot is still currently unknown about Titans, aside from the first looks at Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly) in costume. These casting descriptions have seemed to be the biggest indicator, hinting that everyone from Arsenal and Wonder Girl to even Batman could be making some sort of appearance.

Titans is set to debut sometime in 2018 on DC’s currently-untitled streaming service.